Heart of Oregon Corps hosts successful job fair in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Heart of Oregon Corps, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting youth in Central Oregon, proudly announced the successful completion of its Job Fair, held last Thursday.

The event brought together job-seekers and local businesses in a dynamic platform designed to foster connections and create opportunities within the community.

The Heart of Oregon Corps Job Fair, held at the Deschutes Country Fairgrounds and Expo Center, showcased the organization's commitment to bridging the gap between job seekers and employers. With an emphasis on providing young adults with access to meaningful employment opportunities, the event attracted a diverse array of local businesses across various industries.

"We are thrilled with the positive outcomes of our recent job fair," said Kara Johnson, Deputy Director. "Heart of Oregon Corps remains committed to helping young individuals unlock their potential and build meaningful careers. This event was a true testament to the strength of our community partnerships and the determination of our youth participants."

"We're glad to partner with the Heart of Oregon Corps and feel fortunate to be part of a strong community supporting local youth," said Amanda Arndt, Lead Recruiter, Les Schwab Tire Centers.

Heart of Oregon Corps extends its gratitude to all the participating businesses, volunteers, and attendees who contributed to the success of the Job Fair. The organization remains dedicated to continuing its mission of empowering youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities.

Directly following the highly successful Job Fair, Heart of Oregon Corps hosted its annual Youth Achievement Celebration. This event recognized the young individuals and staff members who demonstrate exceptional commitment to Heart of Oregon’s core values of responsibility, integrity, learning, and community.

Notably, this celebration showcased not only the personal strides made by these young achievers but also their profound impact on the surrounding community.

With nearly 200 young adults, staff, and community partners in attendance, this event created an atmosphere brimming with shared accomplishments, collective aspirations, and a palpable sense of camaraderie. This celebration exemplified Heart of Oregon Corps’ commitment to nurturing potential, fostering growth, and uplifting the spirits of all involved, truly embodying the spirit of positive change.

For more information about Heart of Oregon Corps and its upcoming events, please visit the organization's official website at www.heartoforegon.org.

About Heart of Oregon Corps Heart of Oregon Corps is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities. Youth and young adults transform their own lives while improving their communities. All HOC programs apply a “work-earn-learn” model that invests in local young people, many of whom come from underserved backgrounds, to prepare them for the workforce and to develop their leadership. Heart of Oregon Corps trains tomorrow’s workforce today—and they are accepting youth applications now! For more info or to apply, visit heartoforegon.org

About Les Schwab Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,000 employees and 515 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing − staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today.