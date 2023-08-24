Direct2 Aviation announces donation partnership with Deschutes River Conservancy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Direct2 Aviation, a leader in charter aviation services, has announced an innovative donation partnership with the Deschutes River Conservancy, a Bend-based nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring streamflow and improving water quality in Oregon’s Deschutes River Basin.

Since the partnership launched this spring, Direct2 now donates $5 for every hour flown, contributing directly to the Conservancy’s mission of restoring streamflow and improving water quality in the Deschutes River Basin. This vital river system provides essential water for agriculture, industry, and recreation but faces significant challenges from human activity and climate change.

Toby Woods, CEO of Direct2, described his motivation for initiating this partnership. “As a responsible flight company, we understand our environmental impact and are committed to supporting sustainable development and conservation,” he shared. “By donating $5 for every hour we fly, we hope to contribute significantly to preserving this beautiful natural resource and inspiring other companies to do the same.”

This partnership goes hand-in-hand with Direct2’s ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, including investments in fuel-efficient planes and comprehensive recycling programs.

“Direct2’s generous donation program will boost our ability to implement vital projects that restore streamflows, support endangered wildlife, and enhance the natural river system,” stated Kate Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the Deschutes River Conservancy. “Together, we can work toward a healthier future for the entire Basin and all who rely on it.” She added, “This model of ongoing support is an example of corporate-nonprofit collaboration that we hope to build on, and we’re so grateful to Toby and Direct2 for sharing this vision with the DRC.”

Passengers who use Direct2 for their charter flight needs can now enjoy not only high-quality air travel services but also the knowledge that their choice contributes to a positive impact on the local environment and surrounding communities.

About Direct2: Direct2 Aviation is a leading provider of air taxi & charter flights, aircraft management, pilot services, and flight instruction. Committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Direct2 continually strives to minimize its impact on the planet. For more information, please visit https://direct2.aero.

About the Deschutes River Conservancy: The Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) was formed in 1996 with a mission to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin. The DRC has a multi-stakeholder board and, through collaborative efforts, has restored up to 350 CFS (equivalent to over 14 Olympic-sized swimming pools per hour) of flow in the basin with non-litigious, voluntary, and market-based programs. For more information about the DRC, visit www.deschutesriver.org.