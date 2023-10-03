Camp Fire Central Oregon seeks adult, teen volunteers, vendors, raffle donations for Autumn Family Faire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The crisp autumn air is filled with excitement as Camp Fire Central Oregon gears up for its 2nd Annual Autumn Family Faire. Taking place Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Troy Field in Bend, the faire is a truly homegrown celebration of youth and community.

Free to attend, it will offer fall-inspired games, crafts, music, food trucks, STEM activities, a photo booth, raffle prizes, community organizations and more.

In preparation for the big day, Camp Fire Central Oregon is calling for adult volunteers for the faire, as well as awesome teen volunteers to sign up to help with one or more shifts—a great opportunity for teens to build skills that look super on job and college applications. In addition, the nonprofit, which has been providing youth programs to Central Oregon since 1916, is seeking other community-minded and youth-centric local organizations to join the autumn festival fun.

“What makes this event so amazing is that we’ve got the community commitment and volunteer vibe behind it, which we know strengthens both individuals and the community alike,” says James DiRosa, Camp Fire Central Oregon’s outdoor and environmental coordinator and the Autumn Family Faire lead planner. “While we’re asking for some adult volunteers, we’re thrilled to offer teens multiple ways to get involved and help with the event, too. And we’re inviting local food vendors, plus community organizations to consider sharing their talents or services, whether they want to have a booth, or run a family-friendly activity of their own.”



Teen volunteers can sign up through Camp Fire’s Teen Connects program: https://campfireco.org/teenconnects/. At the faire, they will work with experienced event managers who will support them throughout the day.

Adult volunteers may register here: https://forms.gle/TfjkxUJzbqrZMcff6. Pizza Mondo is graciously donating a pizza lunch to all volunteers.

Camp Fire Central Oregon is also seeking raffle donations—trips, tickets, and other cool tokens that might help fundraise for its youth camp scholarship fund. With the faire just a few weeks away, vendors and raffle prize donors and anyone else interested in supporting this homegrown festival should contact Camp Fire Central Oregon immediately: info@campfireco.org or 541.382.4682.