Central Oregon Association of Realtors names winners of 2023 Building a Better Oregon Awards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) has selected the 2023 winners of the Building a Better Oregon Awards*.

For over 40 years, these awards have recognized those who have enhanced their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial, or industrial buildings within the last two years.

Projects are judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design and/or use of materials, and environmental friendliness.

The 2023 BBO Awards winners include:

Blacksmith Public House and Sisters Meat and Smokehouse (Redmond)

Bunk House at Cross Keys (Madras)

Canal Commons (Bend)

The Cottage Inn in Sisters

First National Bank Building (Redmond)

Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center (Enterprise)

Heritage Brand (Bend)

Otto’s Landing (Redmond)

Ronald McDonald House Charities Bend House

Skyservice (Redmond)

Wetlands Taphouse (La Pine)

Wild Ride Brewing (Prineville)

COAR will present the 2023 BBO Awards on Monday October 30, from 4-6 PM at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center. For tickets, please visit www.coar.com.

The BBO Awards are sponsored by KTVZ and Team Mahoney - Premier Mortgage Resources. The awards presentation will also be streamed on COAR’s Facebook page.

*Note: Before 2023, the Building a Better Oregon Awards were known as the Building a Better Central Oregon (BBCO) Awards. In 2022, COAR acquired the Northeast Oregon Board of REALTORS®, expanding its territory to Baker, Union, and Wallowa counties. COAR’s member services have been extended into these counties, along with this awards program.

About COAR

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) is the voice for real estate in Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Harney, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler counties. As a trade association, COAR serves the professional needs of its 2500+ members. In addition, COAR is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the real estate industry. COAR believes in building better communities by supporting quality growth, seeking sustainable economies and housing opportunities while protecting a property owner’s ability to own, use, buy, and sell property.