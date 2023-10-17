State program offers free help to make Medicare open enrollment decisions

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Medicare open enrollment for the 2024 Medicare plan year began on Sunday, Oct. 15 and remains open through Dec. 7. The Oregon Department of Human Services wants Oregonians to know about free help available when making decisions about coverage including the Oregon Guide to Medicare Insurance Plans.

The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program within the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) is available to help Oregonians understand their Medicare options and benefits, provide enrollment guidance and help people detect and avoid Medicare scams. During Open Enrollment, people with Medicare can make changes to their health plan or prescription drug plan, pick a Medicare Advantage plan, or choose Original Medicare.

Oregonians who need help navigating Medicare open enrollment are encouraged to call SHIBA at 800-722-4134 (toll-free) or learn more by visiting the SHIBA website at SHIBA.Oregon.gov. The 2024 Oregon Guide to Medicare Insurance Plans will be available on the SHIBA website in the coming days and will be translated to multiple languages.

“SHIBA certified counselors can help people make informed decisions to choose the plan that works best for them as well as understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans,” said Jane-ellen Weidanz, who oversees SHIBA as APD Deputy Director of Policy.

SHIBA certified counselors can also help people report scams to Medicare and educate people on how to avoid Medicare scams or fraud. “Scams and fraud are becoming more common through email, text messages, social media and phone calls. Anyone who receives a message or email about Medicare from a number or person they do not recognize should not respond to it,” said Weidanz. “SHIBA counselors are here to help Oregonians if they have questions about the validity of information they have received and are committed to ensuring Oregonians have the information they need.”

Help from SHIBA is available over the phone and through virtual and in-person appointments. Because high call volume during Open Enrollment may result in longer than usual wait times, Oregonians are also encouraged to access free resources on the SHIBA website such as Medicare frequently asked questions, an agent locator tool, a list of free virtual and in-person Medicare presentations and videos to help people understand their Medicare options.

