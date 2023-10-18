Shepherd’s House to hold Winter Coat and Gear Drive event Saturday at Bend, Redmond shelters

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd’s House Ministries, a dedicated non-profit organization committed to supporting our local homeless community, is excited to announce its upcoming Winter Coat and Gear Drive Event this Saturday.

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm, at 1854 NE Division Street, Bend, and 1350 S Hwy 97, Redmond, to provide much-needed warmth and comfort to those in need as the colder months approach.

With winter fast approaching, many of our neighbors in need are facing the harsh realities of life on the streets. Shepherd’s House Ministries is on a mission to make a difference by ensuring that these individuals have access to the warm clothing and gear necessary to endure the upcoming cold weather.

The Winter Coat and Gear Drive Event is a community-driven initiative, and we encourage all members of the community to participate. Whether you have gently used winter coats, blankets, sleeping bags, scarves, gloves, or any other warm clothing and gear to spare, we kindly ask for your support. Your generosity can make a significant impact on the lives of those less fortunate.

Event Details:

Date: October 21st

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: 1854 NE Division Street, Bend, and 1350 S Hwy 97, Redmond

At the event, staff and volunteers will be present to accept your donations and answer any questions you may have. We believe that together, we can make a substantial difference in the lives of homeless individuals within our community.

If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to contribute, monetary donations are also welcome and can be made through our website at shministries.org. These funds will be used to purchase additional items to distribute during the event.

Shepherd’s House Ministries is deeply committed to providing life-changing services to the lives of the homeless population in our area, and we rely on the kindness and generosity of individuals like you to achieve our goals. Please join us on October 21st and be a part of this essential effort to keep our neighbors warm this winter.

For more information about the Winter Coat and Gear Drive Event or to learn more about Shepherd’s House Ministries, please visit shministries.org or call (541) 388-2096 or info@shministries.org

About Shepherd’s House Ministries:

Shepherd’s House Ministries is a non-profit organization offering wraparound services designed to address a holistic approach to healing and recovery. We do so in an atmosphere of grace that works at a pace appropriate for each unique individual. This is how true transformation happens for those struggling with life-controlling circumstances they can’t overcome alone…