Oregon State Marine Board asks boaters to take part in its survey

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Marine Board is seeking participants for its Boater Survey, formerly known as the “Triennial Survey of Boat Use.”

Did you go fishing, crabbing, hunting, kayaking, canoeing, rafting, drift boating, stand-up paddleboarding, cruising, sailing, or enjoy towed watersports, or any other activity from a boat this year? Then you’re a boater and the agency would like to hear what you did, and where.

In years past, the Triennial Survey was mailed to a group of registered motorboat owners every three years. As recreational boating use and agency programs have changed and nonmotorized use has drastically expanded, the agency has changed its survey design.

This survey solicitation will be biannual and will capture boat use data every six months. This first iteration will gather data from January 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023. The next survey, distributed next January, will capture July 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Survey data will be used to help the agency prioritize resources based on the needs of the boating public.

The Boater Survey is open now through November 30, 2023. The survey is designed to allow you to provide details for as many boating experiences you enjoyed each month by waterway, boat type, and activity from January 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023. If you didn’t go boating, there’s also an opportunity to explain your reasons. Identifying any barriers is also key data the agency wants to capture.



The Marine Board is directly funded by boaters through fees for motorboat registration, titling, and waterway access permits, as well as through marine fuel taxes. No lottery, general fund tax dollars or local facility parking fees support the agency or its programs. Boater-paid fees go back to boaters for on-water marine law enforcement services, boating safety education, aquatic invasive species inspection stations, hands-on opportunities, and boating facility grants to develop, maintain, or improve access to the water.

Learn more about the Marine Board and its diverse programs to serve all recreational boaters at Boat.Oregon.gov.