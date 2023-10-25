BLM seeks nominations to John Day-Snake Resource Advisory Council

BAKER CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday that it is seeking public nominations for positions on the John Day-Snake Resource Advisory Council.

This citizen-based committee assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within BLM’s Vale District Baker Field Office, Prineville District, and the Forest Service’s Deschutes, Malheur, Ochoco, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests.

The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each RAC consists of 10- to 15-members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

The Committee has successfully demonstrated that consensus-driven recommendations often lead to sustainable outcomes that benefit long-term public land planning and management. This inclusive approach is proven successful and often enjoys a high level of public support.

“Resource Advisory Councils are important resources for land management agencies to connect with public land users,” said Designated Federal Official and Vale District Manager Shane DeForest. “Through these groups we are able to share important information and receive critical information and advice regarding public land management issues.”

The JDSRAC consists of 15 members and is seeking six nominations in the following categories:

Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; Federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of State, county, or local elected office; Indian Tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the Council. Nominees, who must be residents of the state, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the Committee’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed Committee application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

This link https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/apply provides more information about the RACs and also has a link to a downloadable, fillable application form.

Pro tips:

Applications must have a physical signature, meaning you'll have to print and sign it. You can then scan it and email it.

At least one letter of recommendation is required. These do not require physical signatures, and can be an email.

As published in a notice in Wednesday’s Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations for 30 days until Friday, Nov. 24. For more information, please contact Larisa Bogardus, lbogardus@blm.gov or 541-523-1407.