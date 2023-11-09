Commute Options invites participation in Bend event marking Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day honors the bravery of Ruby Bridges walking to Franz Elementary school as the first and only Black student in 1960.

"It is the perfect opportunity to teach children about the civil rights movement and make connections to today’s collective efforts for change," Central Oregon's Commute Options says. "RBWTSD gives children the chance to celebrate Ruby’s courage by walking to school."

RBWTSD will be held this year on Tuesday, November 14. Meet us at Juniper Park for coffee, hot cocoa and prizes at 7am.

"We will be meeting on the South Side of the Juniper Park Tennis Courts, 8th Street + Franklin Ave. We will gather and share commentary on Ruby Bridges’ positive impacts on social justice, equity, and inclusion in our schools. From the park, students can join one of our Adult Leaders to walk to either Bear Creek or Juniper Elementary School. All ages welcome!"

All students and schools are encouraged and welcomed to participate by walking or coordinating their own walking groups. Head to our website to help plan your route today!

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go – employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options.