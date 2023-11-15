Camp Fire Central Oregon to host ‘Aspiring Engineers: Balloons Over Broadway’ no-school day camp in Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Camp Fire Central Oregon is kicking off its latest version of its Aspiring Engineers Program in Redmond next week with an exciting three-day camp offered the first part of Thanksgiving Break.

In Aspiring Engineers: Balloons Over Broadway, kids in Grades 2-5 will use science and creativity to build their own hot air balloons, fit for the Thanksgiving Day Parade! Then using more science and skills, they'll have the chance to launch them into the air—a thrilling experience no doubt!

"The Aspiring Engineers Program is designed to challenge kids in a really fun way, offering camps based in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and equally focused on having fun," says Logan Betts, Camp Fire Central Oregon's STEM Programs Coordinator. "This is going to be such a cool experience for kids, who will really delve into the design, engineering and mechanics of hot air balloons. We have a number of spots still open for this camp, and we really want to encourage families to sign up the kids now so this STEM experience can really take flight!"

Over the past two years, Camp Fire Central Oregon has ramped up its STEM programs, recognizing the incredible, proven value this enrichment brings to kids today. The benefits of STEM range from increased innovative thinking to building creativity, collaboration, confidence and, later on down the road, career opportunities as adults.

"We've really been able to elevate both the frequency and quality of these programs, thanks to major grantors that have enabled us to get the materials and resources we need to ensure the high quality of these enrichment camps," Betts says. "We invite all kids, even if they don't live in Redmond, to sign up and enjoy one or more of these three amazing days over the break, or sign up for our other Aspiring No School Day camps if they can't make this one—we have a number of them on our calendar!”

Program Details:

DATES: November 20, 21, and 22 (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday)

HOURS: 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. Extended care available 3:30-5:30 p.m. Note: No extended care available on Wednesday, Nov. 22

WHERE: Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond

COST: $80.00 per day. Extended care $13.

($10 nonrefundable fee to register); financial assistance available: https://campfireco.org/financial-assistance/

REGISTRATION: https://campfireco.org/aspiringengineers/

About Camp Fire Central Oregon

Founded in 1910, Camp Fire is a national organization that actively engages youth and teens in building essential skills for life. Camp Fire Central Oregon has been a local leader in youth development since 1916. The organization provides out-of-school time, teen service and leadership, camp and environmental programs. Young people want to shape the world. Camp Fire provides the opportunity to help them find their spark, lift their voice, and discover who they are.