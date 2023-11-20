‘Know Gathering’ this December with the Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cure the holiday bah humbug with festive programming this December at your Deschutes Public Library.

Learn to hand-tie a beautiful holiday wreath and save time and money with gifts in a jar. Live music fills the halls with performances by the Central Oregon Mastersingers, Central Oregon Symphony, Sisters Jazz Choir and more. Kids will jump for joy at the trampoline park and embark on a Minecraft STEM adventure.

All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

The Night Before The Night Before Christmas

Can Lou's Christmas Spirit be restored in the St. Nick of time? Attend the free preview night of Cricket Daniel's The Night Before The Night Before Christmas. First come, first served. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 • 7:30 p.m. • Cascade Theater Company | 148 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend

Lilli Worona and Mike Biggers Perform

Hear two local musicians as part of Redmond's First Friday. Lilli Worona is a fiddle player and singer/songwriter known for her deeply personal lyrics and Mike Biggers is a musician whose songs reflect everyday life.

Friday, December 1 • 5:00 p.m. • SCP Hotel | 521 SW 6th Street, Redmond

Singers from the Redmond Community Choir

A group of 15 select singers from the Redmond Community Choir perform holiday songs from their upcoming "Sounds of the Season" concert. Enjoy contemporary and traditional arrangements as well as a few sing alongs.

Saturday, December 2 • 1:00 p.m. • High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond

Minecraft Code Knights: Castle Adventure*

Calling all adventurers! Bring a laptop, tablet or gaming device and brace yourselves for an exhilarating journey as Code Knights presents a Minecraft STEM event like no other. Intended for youth ages 10-14. Registration required.

Sunday, December 3 • 2:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Renaissance Sisters Holiday Performance

Enjoy the sounds of your favorite holiday tunes with recorders. While Renaissance music is the primary focus, the Renaissance Sisters have evolved into a more eclectic group that plays other genres, including Christmas, jazz, Irish and even Latin American tangos.

Music Together Workshop*

Grow your child into a confident music maker. Young children learn best from the powerful role models in their lives, and music classes show parents and caregivers how to help their children become confident music makers just by having fun making music themselves. Intended for children ages 0-5 and their caregiver. Registration required.

Sisters Jazz Choir Holiday Performance

Add some harmonizing melodies to your weekend courtesy of the Sisters Jazz Choir. This elite group of 12 high school students lend their voices to turn up the holiday mood.

Music in Public Places

The 27th Street Brass Quintet is comprised of musicians from the Central Oregon Symphony. Enjoy an hour of free music featuring varied styles including jazz, dance, folk, holiday and classical music. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 9 • 2:00 p.m. • La Pine Library | 16425 1st Street, La Pine

Music in Public Places

The Dove String Quartet is comprised of musicians from the Central Oregon Symphony. Enjoy an hour of free music featuring varied styles including jazz, dance, folk, holiday and classical music. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 • 2:00 p.m. • High Desert Music Hall | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Minecraft Code Knights: Lost City of Atlantis*

Get ready to witness the magic of The Lost City of Atlantis. Bring your own device and embark on a Minecraft adventure as Code Knights presents a Minecraft STEM event. Intended for youth ages 10-14. Registration required.

Monday, December 11 • 4:30 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Festive Cookies & Bars*

Embrace the holiday spirit during this class and demonstration filled with baking tips. Learn new cookie recipes, discover how to make cookie bars with layers of delicious ingredients and become inspired for your holiday baking.

Monday, December 11 • 5:30 p.m. • Online Only | Registration required to receive Zoom link

Jump for Joy at Mountain Air Trampoline Park*

Attend an exclusive toddler jump session complete with storytelling by Ms. Meredith from the Assistance League of Bend. Intended for children ages 5 and younger and their caregiver. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 12 • 12:30 p.m. • Mountain Air Trampoline Park | 20495 Murray Road #150, Bend

Wreath-Making Workshop*

Learn to hand-tie beautiful holiday greenery wreaths and add extra touches such as cones, berries, bows and more for a unique and personal holiday decoration. Registration required.

Caroling by Central Oregon Mastersingers

An ensemble of the Central Oregon Mastersingers sings traditional carols and fun arrangements of holiday classics among the stacks.

Wednesday, December 13 • 12:15 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Holiday in a Jar*

Mix up healthy holiday gifts in a jar. Learn about cooking and measurements, and create a ready-made cornbread mix and a chili mix to take home. Intended for children ages 6 and older and their caregiver. Registration required.

Wednesday, December 13 • 1:30 p.m. • La Pine Library | 16425 1st Street, La Pine

Dutch Iris Holiday Cards Workshop*

Create an eye-catching card using the Dutch Iris paper-folding technique to create intriguing spiral designs. Tools, materials, cardstock and decorative papers are supplied. Registration required.

Wednesday, December 13 • 6:00 p.m. • Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond

Cocoa Making and Tasting at Arome*

Gather your friends and enjoy a fun evening together drinking a variety of hot cocoas and making holiday cocoa kits as gifts for family and friends. Registration required.

Thursday, December 14 • 5:30 p.m. • Arome | 432 SW 6th Street, Redmond

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.