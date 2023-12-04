Shepherd’s House Ministries seeks food donations for first Christmas Dinner at new Redmond Center

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Shepherd's House Ministries is excited to announce its First Annual Christmas Dinner at the newly opened Redmond Center at 1350 S Hwy 97. This festive event aims to bring joy and warmth to those experiencing homelessness during the holiday season.

As part of our commitment to the community, we invite and encourage the Central Oregon Community to contribute to this heartwarming initiative by dropping off food items at either of our locations: Redmond Center or Shepherd's House Donation Center. When donating, please specify that the items are intended for the Redmond Christmas Dinner to streamline the process.

Drop Off Locations:

Redmond Center: 1350 S Hwy 97, Redmond, OR 97756

1350 S Hwy 97, Redmond, OR 97756 Shepherd's House Men's Center: 1854 NE Division St, Bend, OR 97701

Items Needed for the Christmas Dinner:

Desserts (assorted pies, cakes, brownies, etc.)

Fresh yams

Marshmallows

Russet potatoes

Frozen or canned corn

Spiraled Hams

Butter

Hawaiian Rolls

Fresh Mixed Winter Vegetables

Various cheese selection

Pita chips

Your generous contributions will play a crucial role in creating a warm and festive atmosphere for those less fortunate in our community. We appreciate your support in making this event a success and bringing holiday cheer to individuals facing homelessness.

For more information or to coordinate your donation, please contact Shepherd's House Ministries at development@shministries.org or call (541) 388-2096 x7.

Shepherd's House Ministries is dedicated to providing shelter, support, and a forward path of hope to those experiencing homelessness, and your involvement in our Christmas Dinner initiative helps us extend a helping hand during this special time of year.

About Shepherd's House Ministries:

Shepherd's House Ministries is a non-profit organization committed to serving and supporting individuals experiencing homelessness with a focus on grace, compassion, and community.

Connect with us: