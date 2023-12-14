Skip to Content
Bend Park and Rec holding two free ‘holiday hangouts’ at Larkspur Community Center

Bend Park and Rec District
Published 10:31 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Larkspur Community Center is inviting community members to free holiday hangout events. In part to combat loneliness that can affect people of all ages, Bend Park and Recreation District staff envisions these drop-in activities as opportunities to attend with a friend or make new ones.

Larkspur Center at 1600 SW Reed Market Road will facilitate multiple activities, including therapy dog snuggling, cookie decorating, holiday card-making, games and music.

These two social gatherings, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. this Thursday and Thursday, Dec. 21, are focused on fun and connection during this holiday season, and are free to attend.

At the conclusion of the Dec. 14 holiday hangout, there will be a free holiday performance by the Cascade Horizon Band, a 60-member concert band that plays all types of musical selections from Bach to blues, jazz, marches, pop songs, Broadway tunes and movie themes. All members of the Central Oregon-based band are 50 years of age or older and led by Director Sue Steiger.

That performance is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

