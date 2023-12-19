Humane Society of C. Oregon offers ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special; 20 puppies available

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – At this time of year, our hope is for all of our animals to find a lifelong family and home. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing the adoption fee by 50% for all adult animals and 25% off for animals six months and younger through Saturday, December 23rd.

HSCO will have 20 puppies available for adoption this week. There are many dogs, cats, and small animals with a variety of personalities, colors and ages patiently waiting for a new home. Adopting an animal saves lives by giving them a second chance, and also gives you a lifelong companion who will bring many years of love and devotion.

All Humane Society of Central Oregon adoptions includes spay or neuter, health exam by local veterinarians, first vaccination, microchip, collar, identification tag, carrying box, food and more.

The shelter is located at 61170 SE 27th Street in Bend and open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00am to 5:30pm. HSCO will be closed December 24th and 25th. For more information, call the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541-382-3537 and see our animals at hsco.org.