Oregon receives grant to plan for new 988 nationwide suicide prevention hotline

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority has received a planning grant to prepare Oregon for the launch of 988, a National Suicide Prevention emergency number that will go live on July 16, 2022, nationwide.

The $135,000 grant will help Oregon with resources, training, technical assistance, and infrastructure needs to allow access to the new number by that date. The grant requires Oregon to begin its planning on Feb. 1, 2021.

Oregon received the grant on Jan. 25, 2021, through Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit that administers the National Suicide Prevention hotline. Vibrant has awarded grants to 49 states and territories.

“We look forward to having another tool to help us save lives,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We’re grateful to Vibrant for awarding these funds to help us move forward with our strategic planning and infrastructure to make 988 accessible to all Oregonians.”

The new 988 number will become the national three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current phone number of 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Anyone needing support should continue to call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) until the number is active in July 2022.

“The recognition that mental health and addiction crises are as important and pervasive as physical health crises is a long time coming,” said OHA Behavioral Health Director Steve Allen. “The new 988 number is easy to learn and quick to use, allowing for a simple way to access crisis services for anyone struggling with a mental health or addiction emergency.”

To ensure that the implementation plan will allow Oregon to be ready for the nationwide July 16, 2022 launch, the grant requires OHA to:

Start planning for the 988 line on Feb. 1, 2021, and end on Sep.1, 2021.

By Dec. 30, 2021, submit a final plan to both Vibrant and the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that oversees and funds the National Suicide Hotline.

OHA will collaborate with the Governor’s Office, hospitals, Coordinated Care Organizations, counties, emergency services, state leadership, suicide prevention experts, people with lived experience, and others to create the plan. The collaboration will ensure Oregon meets the operational, clinical, and performance standards in a way that mirrors the response capability currently in place for people calling 911.

988 call centers must be members of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. More information about Lifeline members are here: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/our-crisis-centers/