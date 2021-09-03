Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance marks National Suicide Prevention Month

Let's Talk

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance and community partners are coordinating several activities throughout September to build awareness and work toward preventing suicide attempts and deaths.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable death in Oregon. Suicide is among the top ten leading causes of death for all Oregonians and is the leading cause of death among Oregon youth ages 10 - 24. On average, in Deschutes County, one person dies by suicide each week. We know that one death by suicide is too many. Early recognition of warning signs and early intervention can save lives. The activities planned will raise awareness in our community for addressing this important public health issue.

Attend one or more of these opportunities to support suicide survivors in our community and to learn more about how to help yourself or someone you love:

Promote Hope Yoga Class

Friday, Sept. 10, 5:30 - 6:45 p.m.,

Love Bird Yoga Studio, 418 SW 6th St., Redmond

A gentle and mellow flow, ending with Yoga Nidra for peace and restoration. This class is free/donation based and in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Donations will be given to Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance. Suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Sign up at www.lovebirdyoga.com.

Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Suicide Prevention Month Proclamation

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10am, Virtual Meeting

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners recognize September as Suicide Prevention Awareness month in Deschutes County. The proclamation will include a brief presentation on Deschutes County suicide data. Join virtually at www.deschutes.org/meetings.

Candlelight Vigil

Thursday, Sept. 16, 7 - 8:00 p.m.,

Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center Front Lawn, 520 NW Wall St., Bend

This event is for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. The Vigil includes music, a candle lighting ceremony and a local loss survivor who will share their story. Attendees will have the opportunity to light a candle to honor their loved one at sunset.

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is a phone call or click away:

Deschutes County Crisis Line: 541-322-7500 x9

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance’s Resource page: www.preventsuicideco.org

If you are 55 or older and feeling isolated or just want to have a friendly conversation, call the Senior Loneliness Line at 503-200-1633

If you are 21 years old or younger and want support for any problem, big or small, text teen2teen to 839863 or call YouthLine at 1-877-968-8491.

For more information, visit www.deschutes.org/suicideprevention or contact Caroline Suiter at (541) 322-7420.