One Class at a Time: Madras third-grade teacher is recognized
Madras Elementary School third-grade teacher Emily Newman knows how tough it is for teachers. She gets $500 to help with her classroom.
Madras Elementary School third-grade teacher Emily Newman knows how tough it is for teachers. She gets $500 to help with her classroom.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.