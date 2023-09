This month, Bola Gbadebo visits the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council's Skills Lab, housed within the Deschutes County Juvenile Center, which provides learning opportunities for youth 11-18in skills ranging from a food handler's card to first aid certification. Mid Oregon Credit Union doubled this month's One Class at a Time award to $1,000.

