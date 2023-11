After last year's successful debut, NewsChannel 21 and Les Schwab Tire Centers have teamed up again to help local families in need this Holiday Season in Central Oregon for the second annual Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive from Nov. 1-December 14! Isabella Warren has our story -- and more details here: https://ktvz.com/toy-drive/

