NewsChannel 21's Les Schwab Toy Drive collected over 4,000 toys this year. On Friday, 14 different nonprofits across Central Oregon came to Les Schwab headquarters to pick up the bags of toys, Jillian Fortner was on hand to talk with a couple of the recipients, Every Child Central Oregon and Coco's Kids.

