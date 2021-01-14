Patrick Dempsey spills details on ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Entertainment

Patrick Dempsey is gearing up for the “Enchanted” sequel.

The actor spoke about the upcoming film, “Disenchanted,” during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“I just got this script for the second movie and then I’m starting to go through and get notes together,” he said. “There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring.”

Dempsey played a divorced lawyer alongside Amy Adams in the original 2007 film. Adams plays a Disney Princess who is forced to live in the live-action world, set in New York.

The original Walt Disney Pictures movie also starred Susan Sarandon, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Timothy Spall.

Adams will also be returning to the film which is slated to debut on Disney+.