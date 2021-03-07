Jenna Dewan celebrates her ‘little angel baby’ in a birthday Instagram tribute

Entertainment

Jenna Dewan celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday in a heartwarming Instagram post, where she said her son brought with him “pure joy.”

“Callum, you came into this world and changed it the instant you were here,” the actress said. “You bring everyone around you together like the bright shining sun and we all want to bask in it all day.”

Dewan and her fiancé, actor Steve Kazee, got engaged in 2020 and had their son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, shortly after.

Other stars joined in on wishing Callum a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Sweet Callum! I can’t wait to hang with you one of these days,” Canadian actress Emmanuelle Chriqui commented. Dewan also shared her joy at becoming a mother and expanding her family with Kazee in a 2019 Instagram post featuring her daughter.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” she wrote. “Steve Kazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together.”

Dewan’s daughter, 7-year-old Everly, is from her earlier marriage to actor Channing Tatum.

“It is an absolute gift and honor to be your mommy,” Dewan wrote in the birthday tribute.

“Your dad, Evie and I thank the universe for you every single day and we love you beyond our little rainbow baby!”