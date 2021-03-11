Jennifer Garner is proud to ‘look like a woman who’s had three babies’

Entertainment

Jennifer Garner says she embraces her body changed after giving birth to three children.

The “Yes Day” star appeared on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast, where she told host Giovanna Fletcher that despite what people may think, she doesn’t have a “bounce back” bod.

“There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach,” Garner said. “It’s incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I’m so happy for them. I am not one of them. That is not my gig.”

Garner, who shares daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina,12, and son, Samuel, 9, with ex-husband Ben Affleck said that for the rest of her life she will look like a woman who’s had kids and doesn’t mind it one bit.

“I can work really hard, and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who’s had three babies, and I always will,” she said.

She also addressed the constant pregnancy rumors surrounding her, saying that she’s definitely not.

“It’s still happening. I’m 48, and I’m single. And it’s still happening, so you might as well take that bull by the horns,” she said, adding, “It’s just a body. Be grateful to it. It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness.”