Nick Jonas releases ‘Spaceman’ music video and album

Entertainment

Nick Jonas’ highly anticipated album “Spaceman” has arrived.

It’s the fourth solo CD for the singer, which he says was inspired by his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra.

The lyrics on a majority of the album’s songs deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as some political commentary.

On the single “Spaceman,” he sings “Mask off minute I get home / All safe now that I’m alone, almost like a spaceman.”

Some of the songs focus on his marriage. One is called “Nervous.”

Chopra recently said that the pandemic brought her and her husband closer.

“We didn’t really have the time to get to know each other very much because of our individual careers,” she told USA Today. “Our teams — and us — are always trying to just play catch-up with our schedules. But having this time and this year to be with each other and understand each other’s likes/dislikes/habits, has been a real gift. I love the fact that at the end of quarantine, we still liked each other. So that’s great.”