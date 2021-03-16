‘Killing Eve’ to end with Season 4

Entertainment

AMC Networks announced Tuesday that “Killing Eve” is ending.

The popular spy thriller drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is scheduled to begin production of its fourth and final season early this summer in the UK and around Europe, according to the network.

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away.”

The show is based on the “Villanelle” novel series by Luke Jennings and center on an agent (played by Oh) and an assassin (Comer) who become obsessed with each other.

Oh won a best actress in a drama Golden Globe last year for her performance and has also won SAG and Critics Choice Awards.

“‘Killing Eve’ has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” she said in a statement released Tuesday. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Her costar Comer has won an Emmy and BAFTA for her role.

AMC also announced it is working with Sid Gentle Films Ltd. “to develop a number of potential spinoff ideas to extend the show’s iconic universe.”

The final eight-episode season is scheduled to premiere next year.