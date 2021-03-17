Scott Disick opens up to ex Kourtney Kardashian about his split from Sofia Richie

Entertainment

Scott Disick is finally revealing what went wrong between him and his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The reality star spoke to his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, in a new clip from the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which premieres on Sunday.

“I think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think,” he said. “But it’s very true that we come with a lot of baggage. It’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends.”

Adding, “Anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them … I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them. I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”

Disick and Kardashian never married and broke up in 2015. Together they have three children.