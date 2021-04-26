Glenn Close doing ‘Da Butt’ at the Oscars after losing for the eighth time is the lesson we didn’t know we needed

Entertainment

Glenn Close has always been a national treasure, but on Sunday she literally showed us what she’s working with.

The esteemed actress was part of a moment of levity during the Academy Awards in which she showed off her music knowledge and dance moves.

Comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery quizzed attendees about Oscar-nominated songs during a segment in the show.

Close knew quite a bit about Experience Unlimited’s “Da Butt.”

The go-go band, which goes by E.U., is most revered in the Washington DC/Maryland/Virginia area (known by those, like, Close as “the DMV”) and found international fame after their song was featured in Spike Lee’s 1988 film “School Daze.”

The actress not only knew the song, but she got up to demonstrate it.

Let’s all say it together: ICONIC!!

Given that Close has been nominated eight times for an Academy Award and has never taken an Oscar home, having her take the night for such a performance was a bit of a balm.

If you’ve ever seen Close in her hit 1987 film “Fatal Attraction,” you know she won’t be ignored.