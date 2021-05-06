Longtime cast member to check out of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Entertainment

Note: This story contains spoilers from the most recent episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Dr. Jackson Avery is bidding farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“Grey’s Anatomy” actor Jesse Williams will later this month bring to an end a 12-season run on the long-running medical drama.

The reveal was made in Thursday’s episode.

The episode, which focused solely on Jackson, saw the character have two major reunions — one with his father (Eric Roberts) and another with his ex-wife April (Sarah Drew).

The so-called “Japril” reunion found the exes finding common ground in their hopes for new beginnings and, ultimately, April agreed to follow Jackson to Boston, where he plans to move in order to run his family’s foundation. (April also revealed she and her husband had split up.)

As head of the foundation, his focus, he told his mother (Debbie Allen), would be to help bring equity to the broken and flawed medical system.

Williams joined “Grey’s Anatomy” during its sixth season in 2009. His final episode will air May 20.

“Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift,” executive producer Krista Vernoff said in a statement to CNN. “Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years.”

The actor’s exit marks the second major cast departure from “Grey’s Anatomy” this season. Two months ago, the show killed off Dr. Andrew DeLuca, played by Giacomo Gianniotti, in a shocking episode.

“I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda [Rhimes], the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen [Pompeo] and Debbie,” Williams, who recently produced the Academy Award-winning short film “Two Distant Strangers,” said in a statement. “As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds.”

He added: “The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends.”