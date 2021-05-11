‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney shuts down online criticism over her looks

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney released an emotional video responding to people online who criticized her appearance.

The “Euphoria” star, who plays high-schooler Cassie Howard on the series, appeared on Instagram Live to address the cruel tweets.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” Sweeney said. “I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people. “I know everyone says, ‘You can’t read things,’ and ‘You shouldn’t read things,’ but like, I’m a f—ing person. I’m just sitting here with my dog Tink, watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggie. People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really f—ed up.”

Sweeney’s fans came to her defense online, with one posting on Twitter, “Not someone calling Sydney Sweeney ugly…you must be blind.”

Another wrote: “She is one of the most gorgeous women ive ever seen, just breathtaking, and to whoever says otherwise is blind.”

The “Euphoria” cast is currently filming the new season of the show after production delays last year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.