Brit Awards 2021: See the full list of winners
The 2021 Brit Awards were a celebration of all things music.
From Taylor Swift’s history-making Global Icon award to stellar performances from people such as Dua Lipa, the night was packed with fun.
British comedian Jack Whitehall presided over the evening, which included the following winners:
British Male
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus — *WINNER
Joel Corry
Youngblud
British Female
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa — *WINNER
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix — *WINNER
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough
Arlo Parks — *WINNER
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
British Album
Arlo Parks, “Collapsed In Sunbeams”
Celeste, “Not Your Muse”
Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia” — *WINNER
J Hus, “Big Conspiracy”
Jessie Ware, “What’s Your Pleasure?”
International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish — *WINNER
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd — *WINNER
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim — *WINNER
Run The Jewels
British Single
“Rain,” AJ Tracey and Aitch feat. Tay Keith
“Don’t Need Love,” 220 Kid and Gracey
“Physical,” Dua Lipa
“Head & Heart,” Joel Corry feat. MNEK
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles — *WINNER
“Ain’t It Different,” Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy
“Lighter,” Nathan Dawe feat. KSI
“Secrets,” Regard and Raye
“Rover,” S1mba feat. DTG
“Don’t Rush,” Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One
