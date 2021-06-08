Tituss Burgess reacts to co-star Ellie Kemper’s apology over involvement in controversial pageant

Entertainment

Tituss Burgess is offering support to his “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” co-star Ellie Kemper in the wake of her controversy.

The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday to re-share Kemper’s apology which she posted to her own Instagram account on Monday.

In Burgess’ caption he simply wrote, “I love my Ellie.” And in the comments section he responded to Kemper, who wrote “I love you Tituss,” with “Oh, & P.S. Next time, just ask me, I’ll tell ya what to do.” He also posted an emoji of a smiley face with hearts.

Kemper faced criticism for her involvement in a debutante ball as a teenager that has come under scrutiny for the organization’s controversial history.

Kemper was crowned the “Queen of Love and Beauty” at the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1999. The organization is based in Missouri and was founded in 1878 by former Confederate officers.

Kemper’s statement read in part, “I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved. I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy,” she continued. “At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards.”

The Veiled Prophet Organization said last week that they do not support racism.