Buzz Lightyear’s origin story is teased in a new trailer from Pixar

Summer 2022 will be the summer of millennial nostalgia.

Disney and Pixar released the brand new teaser trailer for “Lightyear” on Wednesday. With Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear, the film will tell the story of the “real” person behind the iconic toy and character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

The trailer, featuring the ultimate nostalgic throwback song “Starman” by David Bowie, filled many millennials with sentimentality, including Evans himself.

“I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and (June) cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this.”

He continued: “Animated (movies) were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing.”

The movie is set for release on June 17, 2022.

