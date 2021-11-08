Petition started to keep James Corden out of ‘Wicked’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

James Corden has appeared in some film adaptations of hit Broadway musicals like “Cats” and “Into The Woods.” And that could be part of the problem.

In the bit of a wicked move, a petition has been started to keep the late night host out of the cast of the eagerly awaited film adaptation of “Wicked.”

This comes on the heels of recent casting news that singers/actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in the big screen version of the beloved musical.

The petition on Change.org reads “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. that’s pretty much it.”

As of Monday morning it had almost 30,000 signatures.

Corden actually has close ties to the Broadway community and won a Tony Award in 2012 for his performance in “The History Boys.”

“Cats,” which also costarred Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Dame Judi Dench, was considered such a bomb that the original musical’s creator, Andrew Lloyd Webber, has said he bought a dog to deal with how “off-the-scale all wrong” he found it to be.

