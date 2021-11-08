‘Yellowstone’ season premiere teases prequel series starring Tim McGraw

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

“Yellowstone” Season 4 premiered Sunday night with plenty of new drama for the Duttons and a glimpse at an upcoming prequel series about the family.

Starring Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton, “1883” will take viewers back in time to the Duttons establishing their homestead in Montana.

“Yellowstone” stars award-winning actor Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a family of ranchers.

“1883” is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19.

