Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

Bryan Adams’ plans were once again disrupted by Covid-19, as the musician tested positive for the virus a second time in a month.

The rocker, who is also a photographer, shared on his verified Instagram account that he had tested positive after arriving at Milan Malpensa airport.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” the caption read next to photos of him at the airport. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support #sohappyithurts.”

In October, Adams had to pull out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after he tested positive.

His rep said at the time that Adams was “fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all.”

Adams had arrived in Italy ahead of promotional events for Pirelli’s 2022 Calendar, which he shot photographs for.

That version of the famed calendar includes images of several stars including Cher, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson and Normani.

CNN has reached out to reps for Adams for comment.

