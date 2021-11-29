Soul Train Awards 2021: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

BET presented the 20201 Soul Train Awards that aired Sunday night.

The awards ceremony celebrated the dance show “Soul Train’s” 50th anniversary and for the first time was held at the legendary Apollo in Harlem, New York.

Bffs and former “Martin” costars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned as co-hosts for this year’s awards.

R&B/Soul super duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who perform together as Silk Sonic, kicked off the show with the song “Fly As Me.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson and Marley Dias received the Souls of Justice Award,

Ashanti performed a medley of her hits as did Maxwell. They were honored with the Lady of Soul and Legend award respectively.

The complete list of 2021 “Soul Train Awards” winners follows below.

Best New Artist

Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Charlie Wilson

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Giveon

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Album of the Year

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Leave The Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)

Best Dance Performance

Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Tems — “Essence”

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

