Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a grandmother.

The former “Today” co-host announced the news on Instagram, telling fans that her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Brown, are expecting a baby.

“I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which,” Gifford wrote. “So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!”

Brown commented on the post, “We all love you so much, GLAMMA.”

The couple had posted a video to social media and included a positive pregnancy test to the tune of “I Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

They revealed the baby is due in June 2022.

Brown, who married Gifford in September 2020, added that they won’t find out the baby’s gender until birth, saying they’ll do it “the old fashioned way- when our lil ‘squish’ arrives.”

Kathie Lee shares Cody and daughter Cassidy with late former NFL player Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

