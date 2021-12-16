Nick Cannon prays for strength after the death of his baby boy

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Nick Cannon is opening up more about grieving his late son, Zen.

The television host and actor appeared on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday to discuss Zen’s tragic death. The infant, who was just five months old, died earlier this month of a from a brain tumor.

“You pray for miracles,” Cannon told co-host Hoda Kotb. “Coming from a faith-based background, it’s not for the miracle to do something that’s unknown to us, but it’s really for the things that we can find comfort in. So I asked for the miracle of strength to be able to be here today, and that I find that peace that surpasses all understanding.”

Adding, “I’m taking it as my therapist says, five minutes at a time. I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain, so I’m attempting to smile, I’m attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I’ve set out to be, but along the way there’s definitely some curves in the journey, so I’m taking it five minutes at a time.”

Cannon’s shared details recently on Instagram that his son was diagnosed with a condition was called hydrocephalus.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.