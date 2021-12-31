Ariana Grande’s improvised lyrics in ‘Don’t Look Up’ are perfect for 2022

By Marianne Garvey

Ariana Grande improvised part of her singing performance in “Don’t Look Up,” director Adam McKay reveals.

The plot of the movie revolves around two astronomers who try to warn humanity about an approaching comet that will destroy earth and a debate about facts. Grande and Kid Cudi play famous pop stars who perform a concert in the film.

In a behind-the-scenes special for Netflix Film Club, McKay called the lyrics Grande’s “best improv.”

“Ariana Grande most certainly did improvise. In fact, her best improv was when she sang the song for the first time. She’s the one who added all that stuff about ‘We’re all going to die’ and ‘Turn off that s***box news.’ That was her riffing on the first scratch track of the melody line. And the second I heard it, I was like, ‘That’s going in the movie.’ And that might be one of my favorite moments in the movie where you have pretty much the biggest popstar in the world singing beautifully, ‘We’re all going to die.’ Every time I see it, it just has this hilarious cognitive dissonance with it. So Ariana Grande can definitely improvise,” McKay said.

Grande’s lyrics to the song “Just Look Up” include: “Look up, what he’s really trying to say/ Is get your head out of your a**/ Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists.”

“We really f***ed it up, f***ed it up this time/ It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time/ And you can act like everything is alright/ But this is probably happening in real time/ Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes/ To get you through the mess we made/ ‘Cause tomorrow may never come/ Just look up/ Turn off that s*** Fox News/ ‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody.”

The movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky. The cast also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Timothée Chalamet.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.