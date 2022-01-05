Kanye West, Julia Fox and ‘Slave Play’ made for quite the night

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Of course Kanye West went to see a controversial Broadway play.

On Tuesday, the rapper/mogul/provocateur attended a performance of “Slave Play,” which takes on race, sex, interracial relationships and trauma.

But it was who he was reportedly there with that garnered the most attention.

People published photos of West with actress Julia Fox enjoying the night out with a group of friends.

The pair have also been spotted in Miami, leading to speculation that they are now dating.

Neither have publicly confirmed that they are a couple.

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from her then husband of almost 7 years in February 2021.

West urged his estranged wife to “run right back” to him as recently as December.

The pair share four children together.

Fox is reportedly estranged from husband Peter Artemiev with whom she shares a young son.

