See Kristen Bell starring in a parody of ‘The Woman In the Window’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kristen Bell is starring in a mystery spoof series that’s a take on all those woman-gone-mad-in-the-house films.

“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window,” which will air on Netflix, is a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” and stars Bell as a woman who guzzles lots of wine and possibly witnesses a murder.

According to Netflix, “For heartbroken Anna (Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”

Will Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez Productions produced the series.

The show also stars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” premieres on Netflix on January 28.

Check out the trailer below:

