Jessica Chastain says she suffered a head injury on the set of her latest film

Jessica Chastain suffered a dangerous head injury while filming her latest movie.

The actress appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday and said that while she was filming “The 355,” she ended up having to go to the hospital.

“I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance,” Chastain said. “I heard a crack. That might be why I am the way I am today.”

Adding, “My stunt double comes up to me, she is French and doesn’t speak a lot of English, she just comes up to me and she goes, ‘I’m sorry, but I have to put it back in.’ And I’m sitting there, I’m like, ‘Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What is happening?’ And I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back in my head. I did a couple more takes because, you know, I don’t give up easy, and then I went to the hospital.”

Chastain’s co-star in the movie, Penelope Cruz said she was “really worried” for her. In another interview this week with Ellen DeGeneres, Cruz said, “We convinced you to go to the hospital, because she didn’t want to go. She wanted to keep going. I was like, ‘You’re going to the hospital!'”

The film, which releases Friday, also stars Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o and Bingbing Fan.

