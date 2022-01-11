John Stamos says he’s ‘just not ready to say goodbye’ to Bob Saget

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

John Stamos posted a heartfelt tribute on Tuesday to his dear friend and former costar, Bob Saget.

Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, is being deeply mourned by family, friends and fans.

Stamos shared his love on his verified Instagram account with a photo of him and Saget in formal wear, writing “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet.”

“I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor,” Stamos continued. “He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet.”

Saget was in Florida over the weekend as part of his comedy tour and had posted on his verified social media accounts about what turned out to be his final show. He was found dead in his Orlando hotel room the next day.

“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement to CNN on Monday. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies.”

Stamos, who costarred with Saget on “Full House” and its sequel series “Fuller House,” writes about a scenario where after the show his friend is “On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive!”

“He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends,” Stamos wrote. “God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again – and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.”

He concluded his post: “I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.