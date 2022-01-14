Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday

By Marianne Garvey

Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, will be laid to rest Friday, a source close to Saget’s family tells CNN.

The private service and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles with close friends and family in attendance. A larger memorial will be held at a later date that has not yet been selected, the source added.

Saget’s “Full House” costar and close friend John Stamos seemed to allude to Friday’s ceremony in a post on Twitter.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” Stamos wrote. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

“Tomorrow, I’m going to lay my comrade to rest,” fellow comic Dave Chappelle said in a set on Thursday night at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood in which he spoke about his friendship with Saget.

On Wednesday, musician John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross shared memories of their late friend on Instagram as they drove to LAX to pick up Saget’s car.

The late comedian and actor had parked there prior to his flight to Florida, where he performed a final set.

