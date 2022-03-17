Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account again

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Insert the obligatory “Oops, she did it again” reference here.

Britney Spears has once again disappeared from Instagram

On Wednesday, her followers noticed that Spears had deactivated her account, just as she had back in September.

She had most recently been using her account to speak out about her fractured familial relationships and what she says was how she was treated during her conservatorship that ended last year.

In September, she was only gone from Instagram for a week before returning to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.

