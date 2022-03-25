Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, band says

By Aya Elamroussi and Michelle Watson, CNN

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the legendary US rock band Foo Fighters, has died, the band said Friday. He was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time.”

On Friday, the band was scheduled to perform in Bogotá, Colombia, for the Festival Estereo Picnic followed by Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday, according to its website. The band also announced Thursday that it would take the stage at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Foo Fighters were formed in 1994 by Dave Grohl, who had been the drummer with Nirvana.

Texas-born Hawkins joined in 1997, having previously been the drummer with the Alanis Morissette band and toured with the group as it performed its album “The Colour and the Shape,” which was also released that year.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, its first year of eligibility.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of sorrow on social media from fans and fellow musicians.

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend,” Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello wrote in a Twitter post.

Ringo Starr tweeted: “God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love.”

And singer Ozzy Osbourne spoke on Hawkins’ character, saying he was “was truly a great person and an amazing musician.”

“My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side,” Osbourne wrote on Twitter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.