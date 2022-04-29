Sharon Osbourne tearfully reveals husband Ozzy has Covid-19

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Sharon Osbourne is taking some time off from her new job to help her husband through Covid-19.

“The Talk UK,” Osbourne’s new talk show, tweeted a video on Thursday in which she tearfully shared the news that Ozzy Osbourne had tested positive.

“But I spoke to him and he’s okay,” Osbourne said. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now.”

She said her rocker husband, 73, had gone two years not contracting the virus “and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

In 2020, he shared that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

He has as had a number of health issues since 2019, including a severe infection and a fall.

Sharon Osbourne said she was planning to fly home from the UK to be with her husband and expected to return to the show next week.

“We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week,” she said.

