Drew Barrymore apologizes for comment about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial

By Marianne Garvey

Drew Barrymore has apologized for “making light” of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial.

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about her experience with domestic violence.

Depp was not referred to by name in Heard’s piece, but he has said it’s cost him work.

On her talk show last week, Barrymore called the trial a “seven-layer dip of insanity” and “crazy.”

“It’s like one layer of crazy; it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public,” Barrymore said. “I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

Barrymore took to social media to say she could have been more thoughtful.

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself. All I want to do is be a good person,” Barrymore said in a video posed to Instagram. “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person, and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it.”

The trial, which started on April 11, is expected to last six weeks. Heard is expected to testify this week.

