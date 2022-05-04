The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Pat Benatar

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Well, hello Dolly.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductees were announced Wednesday, and despite initially opting to “respectfully bow out” of the nomination process, Dolly Parton is part of this year’s diverse class.

Some of the other inductees include Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Eminem, Carly Simon, Harry Belafonte, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Judas Priest.

The following is the full list of this year’s inductees.

Performer Category

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

Parton brought more attention to this year’s process in March after she released a statement on social media saying “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

The country legend later said she’d be willing to accept if selected for induction, noting that she had initially thought the honor “was for the people in rock music.” (The hall of fame has inducted numerous artists from non-rock genres over the years.)

To be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame as a performer, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The induction ceremony is set to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5 and will air at a later date on HBO and HBO Max, which are owned by CNN’s parent company.

CNN’s Scottie Andrew contributed to this report