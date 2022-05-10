‘Westworld’ Season 4 teaser trailer is here

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

HBO has released a teaser trailer for Season 4 of “Westworld.”

The teaser is set to Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” and features Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb teaming up.

Also featured are Luke Hemsworth’s Stubbs, Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard, Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale, Angela Sarafyan’s Clementine and Ed Harris’ William.

HBO planned the release of the trailer on Monday night as an Easter egg for fans to uncover. It’s titled “It doesn’t look like anything to me.”

The teaser has no dialogue, and shows a dystopian version of New York City.

HBO, which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery, describes the upcoming season as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

“Westworld” last aired its third season in May 2020. The new season will be eight episodes.

The teaser reveals the premiere date for the fourth season on HBO and HBO Max will be on June 26.

